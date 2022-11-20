🔊 Listen to this

We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.

First, the swinging door of that Election Bureau should be the first cause of concern. Why? What is it that happens to drive those in charge to resign again and again? Eight election directors in the past 18 years. Could it be the constant interference by those whose positions do not allow them to become involved in the everyday running of the county and the harsh criticism and threats the election director and employees deal with?

Second, the bureau is obviously and unequivocally understaffed. People wonder why they cannot get through to the Election Bureau on that day. How much do you think a handful of people can do to control a massive amount of work? Money needs to be allocated by County Council to hire more people for that bureau. That is on them as are the salaries that should be paid.

How can we expect there would be a smooth election without people in those positions who have the experience of years in that bureau because they have been there for a long period of time and planned for many elections. They would know the procedures, the history of what when wrong in the past to correct it? There is no consistency. Who wants to go into a job with no one left to train them properly? It is a recipe for disaster.

To blame Beth Gilbert McBride and Emily Cook for what happened on Tuesday is premature and unjustified at this time. What about the dysfunction of the county government that has contributed to our being perceived as a joke. There seems to be a distinct problem with who has specific responsibilities as members of the Election Board, the Election Bureau itself and County Council. Constant disagreements with whether state statues or home-rule charter takes precedence in various matters.

Many are calling for resignations or firings without any facts yet presented. Yes, it is absolutely unacceptable and embarrassing that this happened but the reason why is yet to be determined. We all should wait for the results of the investigation by our district attorney and for verification of wrong doing and who is actually responsible.

Linda Joseph

Wilkes-Barre