If you drive down Main Street in Plymouth in the coming weeks, you will notice things have gotten, just, a bit brighter.

The Plymouth Rotary Club is proud to announce the completion of its three-year project to renovate and update the Christmas light fixtures that adorn Route 11 through the borough. The Christmas light fixture program has been a Plymouth Rotary tradition for over 20 years. The club has committed now nearly $10,000 over the past three years to strip, repaint and rebulb these fixtures. The Borough of Plymouth, along with Fire Company No. 1-Rescue, Goodwill Hose Company No. 2 & Elm Hill Company No. 3 have also been vital supporters of bringing a little holiday cheer to our town.

Our special cheers to the following: John and Shelly Karavis, Ms. Helen Karavis, who tirelessly rewired the fixtures; David R. Yefko, Pat Hogan, Frank and Marie Ondish and the Polish Connection Team for keeping us fed, and all members of our club who work throughout the year to raise funds and assist in projects such as these. Brian Oppelt for his consistent leadership in organizing our necessary emergency service teams. The Borough of Plymouth’s electrical and repair team who went up in a bucket truck to rewire and hang the necessary brackets: Jack Kovach, Earl Cunningham, Robert Lushefski and John Z. Thomas. Additionally, members of our Borough Council and Mayor Frank Coughlin, who provide us with any accommodation we may need. Countless donations from our community sponsors and supporters who are too many to name here.

We hope that you take notice this year and have the chance to slow down, recalling the fond memories that unite us all during this season. The Plymouth Rotary Club was founded in 1956 as means to promote charitable causes in our community and a sense of fellowship and community among the borough’s residents.

Happy Holidays and a Blessed New Year to All,

Tom Hogan

Plymouth Rotary Club President