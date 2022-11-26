🔊 Listen to this

I agree with the comments made by Silvie Pomicter concerning the issue of deer vehicle collisions and their consequences.

In 1991 the PGC publicly admitted “Deer populations are higher than agency goals in 53 of the states 67 counties.” Yet in the past 31 years, a full generation, nothing has been done about the problem. In fact, it has worsened as deer vehicle collisions then were 40,000 annually statewide and the herd has not been reduced.

If hunting were really about controlling the herd the seasons would be totally different. The rifle season would be in mid-October, prior to the height of the rut, and it would prioritize doe not buck. Taking a buck should be like taking doe now, limited and based on Wildlife Management Unit.

Under the current game management-based system the doe are mostly pregnant by the time the rifle season opens, and they are restricted as to killing. That is by design, so they replenish the numbers for the next year.

Of course the hunters will fight any such changes tooth and nail. Considering the PGC is run exclusively by hunters, for hunters, the agency will not make the changes necessary without an outside source forcing the issue.

That a class action lawsuit has not been filed yet is amazing.

The deer herd must be reduced not only as to property damage but also that disease is spreading through the herd. Mother Nature is making it clear, her system is being interfered with and that needs to stop.

David Kveragas

Newton