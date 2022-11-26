🔊 Listen to this

Calling all members of the Spartan Class of ‘73

In 1967, more than 500 12 year olds came together from nine West Side Communities of Plymouth, Larksville, Edwardsville, Pringle, Courtdale, Luzerne, Kingston, Swoyersville and Forty Fort to begin seventh grade.

We were the first class to attend the four school locations in six years in the newly formed jointure called Wyoming Valley West.

As we left grade school and entered our teen years we boarded school busses and faced the challenge of growing and learning with many new faces in unfamiliar places. Those peers soon became our friends and the area away from our hometowns expanded.

How quickly the first day of junior high school passed in 1967 to the exciting start of our senior year, which began after the Agnes flood of 1972.

Our outdoor 1973 graduation was delayed by a day due to a thunderstorm. The following day on a bright sunny evening we left behind good old school days and friends and commenced our journey into adulthood.

Now, a half century later, it’s time to mark this important milestone to celebrate, reminisce, and renew friendships. A reunion is being planned for the weekend of Aug. 12, 2023.

With approximately 500-plus graduates we’d like to contact as many as possible. We have an email [email protected] and a Facebook page, “Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973”, set up for classmates to provide their information.

Hope to see you there and thanks for the memories and the ones to come as we reunite.

Nancy Blaskiewicz-Restaino

Shavertown