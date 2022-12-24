🔊 Listen to this

I continue to be accused by the Citizens’ Voice in particular of having attempted to “undermine democracy.”

The actions I took are not only prescribed by the Constitution, as well as federal and state laws but they were, in fact, a response to the unlawful actions taken by a governor-appointed acting secretary of state.

It is a fact that the U.S. Constitution clearly states, “the time, place and manner of elections is determined by the state legislature.” Nowhere in local, state or federal law does it give any authority to a state’s secretary to change election rules and laws on their own. Yet, it is a fact that this happened in Pennsylvania, and I objected.

As well, I am accused of signing on to a lawsuit to throw out the 2020 results. This is total nonsense and not true. The fact is I signed on to an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the actions undertaken in the 2020 Pennsylvania election.

Additionally, any such direction to the state would have been prospective, directing them not to do it again.

Finally, I believe the media that continues to run with this biased narrative knows full well that the actions taken by me had zero Constitutional or mathematical chance of affecting the 2020 election outcome.

I simply want the law to be followed; … For the sake of Democracy.

Dan Meuser

U.S. Representative, R- Dallas