Pennsylvania has more wildlife killing contests than almost any other state, with at least 26 occurring in January and February.

During these barbaric competitions, participants compete to kill foxes, coyotes, bobcats and other species for the chance at cash and prizes. Hundreds of animals may be killed at a single event. To achieve high kill numbers, competitors use night vision, thermal imaging and electronic calling devices (which mimic the sounds of coyote pups and fox kits in distress to lure animals in for an easy kill). Some hunters shoot the animals in the leg area so they can’t escape, and their hound dogs rip them apart while still alive.

These are gruesome and merciless killing blood sports, and there is no reason to kill these animals as most are self-regulating species, and a vital part of the eco system, designed by a force far greater than us. In addition, these are necessary natural predators who kill fawns, rodents and other small animals and keep nature in check. The Pennsylvania Game Commission target and kill these predators so hunters will have more deer to kill next hunting season.

Contact your own local councilmember or commissioner to ask them to pass a resolution opposing wildlife killing contests and contact your state officials and ask them to outlaw these merciless horrific killing contests.

For more information go to hsus.org and search “wildlife killing contests.”

Silvie Pomicter

Chinchilla