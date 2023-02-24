🔊 Listen to this

I was one of thousands of volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego. It was energizing to meet other volunteers and learn the various reasons and motivations that bring us together to actively support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the over 280,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families here in Pennsylvania. I am captain of the BAYADA Home Health Care team for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Walk to End Alzheimer’s. I am also a caregiver and have seen how this disease impacts families through my work as an occupational therapist for the last 25 years.

What impacted me the most from attending the conference was the enthusiasm of the people involved in the fight for a cure and their personal accounts of Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The conference sparked a fire in me to get more involved as a volunteer to raise community awareness and increase support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s. I invite other Pennsylvania residents to join me in fighting this devastating disease.

Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.

Michelle Lewis

Dallas