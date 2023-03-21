🔊 Listen to this

This is not the first letter I have written regarding this subject. Hopefully it will be the last.

Hillside Road in Shavertown is not your typical roadway. It is more accurately described as a bomb-cratered path. Those who utilize this road have had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs. Accidents have occurred. Patch jobs never have and never will solve the problem.

Hillside Road is the main artery to The Lands at Hillside Farms, numerous housing developments, the Huntsville Dam, numerous businesses, a Penn State campus and several other significant destinations.

After many years of broken promises from Luzerne County officials, it remains a disaster and an embarrassment. Taxpayer money is being disseminated in all directions. Politicians are claiming credit for giving us back our money. Spend some on this essential project.

I recently read in a local newspaper, once again, that the road will be replaced this coming spring. I demand that our county officials and state legislators make this a priority.

William A. Rolland Jr.

Shavertown, PA