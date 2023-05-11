🔊 Listen to this

Most of the country recognizes this week, May 7 through 13, as National Hospital Week. It’s a time to acknowledge the contributions healthcare professionals make daily to their communities. Through their tireless efforts, health and wellness flourish.

At Geisinger, we refer to this week as “National Healthcare Week.” Although our hospitals stand as pillars of our community’s health and well-being, for us, healthcare happens everywhere. It happens in our primary care clinics, ConvenientCare locations, LIFE Geisinger facilities and Geisinger Life Flight helicopters. It even happens in our patients’ homes, through Geisinger at Home and telemedicine.

Over the past three years, our healthcare teams have faced many challenges. Yet they remained resilient and rose right past those challenges and to new heights. How? By innovating and creating new ways to deliver quality patient care. The pandemic just served to highlight the critical role healthcare professionals play in our communities. Their dedication to the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania is a testament to the compassion and professionalism at the core of Geisinger’s mission to make better health easier.

Our 25,000 employees — clinical and non-clinical — are the heart and soul of Geisinger. Every person has an unwavering commitment to exceptional healthcare. That’s why Geisinger has remained a health partner to our friends and neighbors for more than a century. From the frontline staff to the support staff, each person plays a critical role in helping our patients receive the best care possible.

Overlapping National Healthcare Week is National Nurses Week. From clinics to emergency rooms to intensive care units and beyond, our nurses have a tremendous and direct impact on patient care, with their devotion to quality and compassion.

Let’s use these occasions to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work of all our healthcare professionals, whose sole focus is centered around our patients and the common goal of keeping our communities healthy. It’s their dedication and commitment that make our hospitals and healthcare facilities places of hope and healing.

Ron Beer

Chief administrative officer

Geisinger’s northeast region