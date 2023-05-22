🔊 Listen to this

Speed cameras everywhere? That’s the intention of PA Act 86 of 2018 that authorized speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, and in highway work zones.

Work-zone speed cameras do not increase highway safety.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation study found no evidence that speed cameras had any positive impact on driver behavior and awareness.

The Iowa Department of Transportation told the Iowa Supreme Court that speed cameras are potential highway hazards.

The UK Department for Transport funded a study that shows a 55 percent increase in injury accidents when speed cameras are used in highway work zones and a 31 percent increase when used on freeways without construction projects.

From 1970 to 2015 the number of Pennsylvania highway workers killed by passing cars has been 1 every 2.14 years, no reason to install speed cameras.

Because camera data is kept top secret by PA law, we don’t know if the cameras are contributing to highway safety or not. Cameras can’t stop accidents, cameras only take pictures.

Many in the state legislature have expressed a desire to blanket the state with speed cameras, so it’s no secret that Act 86 of 2018 is a Trojan Horse to get cameras everywhere.

Act 86 of 2018 will Sunset at the end of 2023. Tell your state representative and Senator to Sunset Act 86 of 2018 on schedule.

Tom McCarey

Member, National Motorists Association