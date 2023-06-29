🔊 Listen to this

What has happened to the academic end of higher education?

Since the establishment of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) by the NCAA, it appears that the educational aspect of a college degree has taken a back seat.

Athletes, by the thousands, are moving around the college scene looking for the highest bidder. No loyalty, only money. I wonder who is checking their transcripts to see if they actually qualify to transfer into a particular school. Do they have the grade point average and correct amount of credits. Does the accepting school do this evaluation or is it the same as a 10th grader committing to a specific college or university. These 10th graders commit and our made part of the class of 20XX, without having taken any standardized test or even meeting the necessary academic requirements.

Any other student would not be able to do the same and these students will end up paying thousands of dollars because they are not athletically adept but rather academically sound. As an example, a student looking to attend Notre Dame will be expected to pay around $70,000 annually to earn that prestigious degree. This is while an athlete will pay nothing and then expect to earn money under the new NIL program.

Further, if the athlete doesn’t like his/her current school, they can just pick up and leave.

What happened to the academic integrity? If I had a son/daughter ready to enter college, I would have them consider one of the many online programs available. This way they won’t be paying to cheer on the pampered, overpaid athletes of today.

The best part of this is that the PIAA (high school equivalent to the NCAA) has bought into the NIL. Can’t wait for one player (let’s say softball) to initiate a NIL contract to see how the other eight plus teammates will respond.

Emory Guffrovich

Pittston