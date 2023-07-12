🔊 Listen to this

I have long admired individuals who volunteer their time for others, selflessly give of themselves to champion the efforts of others and genuinely serve for the greater good of improving the lives of others.

If you were to think of one individual who fits this profile, it is Carl Zielinski, a dedicated advocate of Wyoming Area High School student athletes. He is the author of a Facebook post entitled “verbally intoxicated” which consists of creative sports shorts using metaphorical expressions based on true facts and statistical figures. The column is dedicated to the procurement of Wyoming Area athletics.

I have been a witness over the years to watching Carl interact with student athletes. His warm engaging personality, friendly demeanor, constant smile, positive approach and genuine interest in the person defines this remarkable human being. He is loved and revered by student athletes in particular and the general community. It is not often that you witness greatness in its pure form, but when you watch Carl Zielinski greeting and communicating with young people, it is magical.

Not only does this man personally travel to all Wyoming Area sporting events to cover them, he broadcasts the event, takes photographs of the action and then writes wonderful coverage of each event in his highly regarded Verbally Intoxicated Facebook posts. All I might add as a volunteer.

I asked him many times what drives him in tirelessly advocating for student athletes. He told me, “I love the opportunity I have every day to support young people. They are our future. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to be part of their lives.”

I am thankful for Carl Zielinksi and hope that all school districts have individuals of his caliber interacting with our youth. If you have an opportunity to meet Carl Zielinski, please thank him for a job well done in being an ambassador for our youth. In doing so, you will meet a special human being of integrity, character and humility.

There is an old saying, “Eagles do not flock, you have to find them one at a time.”

Carl Zielinski is one of those rare eagles.

Carmen Ambrosino Sr.

Hughestown