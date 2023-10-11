🔊 Listen to this

Bow hunting is extremely inhumane.

Twenty-two published scientific studies, some conducted by state agencies, indicate that the average wounding rate is over 50 percent. This means that half of the deer hit with arrows, wind up getting away, bleeding and dying a slow lingering death.

They die from prolonged agony from sepsis infection, peritonitis, hemorrhaging, hypothermia or other complications. It may take anywhere from a few hours to a few days to suffer and die. It’s a tremendous amount of suffering being caused in the name of recreation. Wounding rates for rifle hunting are also significant.

Hunting is not a sport it’s marketing by an industry.

A sport is one that is fair and honest. It’s a contest or pleasantry between two consenting parties or groups. What’s fair and honest about hiding behind a camouflaged blind or tree stand the way most hunting is done and killing an animal that never sees you and can’t shoot back?

What’s fair and honest about hunters dousing themselves in the female scented perfume buck lure impersonating and disguising themselves as a female deer – this scent is akin to baiting – so when the deer walks up to the bush he gets blown away. Where’s the contest in hunters shooting a deer with a rifle with a scope on it?

The animal can’t refuse to compete in the contest because he doesn’t have the same equipment, can’t see the hunters hiding, and doesn’t even know he is in the game.

Silvie Pomicter

Chinchilla