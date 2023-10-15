🔊 Listen to this

Thank you for Giving A Fork, NEPA!

Your excitement, enthusiasm, and support for Fork Over Love’s inaugural fundraiser elevated our community. It proved, once again, that anything is possible when we show up together to nourish each other.

Whether you enjoyed a delicious sandwich at The Town Tavern in Duryea, grabbed a hot dog at Abe’s Hot Dogs in Mountain Top, scarfed down the Thanksgiving sandwich at Canteen Central in Pittston, or satisfied your sweet tooth at Rocco’s in Hazleton, you stepped up to the plate to help. We could not be more grateful. Your full belly will fill another.

Our Circle of Love-a group of four foundations — AllOne Foundation, Altitude Foundation, The Parente Family, William G. McGowan Charitable Foundation; seven companies — Community Bank, Highmark, Hoegan & Associates, M&T Bank, McCarthy Tire Service, Selingo Guagliardo, Trion Industries; and three media partners — Cumulus Media, Lamar and the Times Leader — lifted this fundraiser off the ground.

And then the community took it to a level we never imagined possible. Proceeds are still coming in; raffle ticket sales to our 52 Weeks of Dinner raffle end Oct. 15 at midnight with the drawing to be held on Oct. 18, 4:44 p.m. on Facebook live. So far, over $100,000 have been given in an effort to help our restaurants feed our neighbors.

Since 2021, Fork Over Love has empowered 82 restaurants to serve 54,459 dinners by reinvesting $544,590.74 back into our restaurant community with the help of over 240 volunteers. The dinners we’ve dished out to anyone struggling to put food on the table are the same meals you purchased during restaurant week. We feed entire families, knowing you can’t put a price on the power of a hot meal served with love.

Thank you, NEPA, for Giving A Fork.

Tracey Selingo

Founder/CEO, Fork Over Love