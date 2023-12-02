🔊 Listen to this

In addition to keeping our national borders safe and putting a stop to this insane financial give away to other countries, America needs President Trump back in the White House to put our failing economy back on a positive track.

No one doubts that Trump offends some people with his non-politically correct verbal style. I can identify with that.

My own late grandfather had a similar way of speaking. Yet, if it comes down to it, I can tolerate Trump’s rough-around-the-edges personal mannerisms if he performs on behalf of the best interest of our floundering country.

Thirty-three trillion dollars in debt, yet we keep dishing out aid to other countries that do not even like America. Within two consecutive days of Thanksgiving, I encountered two people asking for money while I exited a drug store in Kingston. They said they were homeless. I did what I could, but I am retired on a fixed income as well.

Joe Biden pledged to “build back better.” If the three little pigs built their houses like, the wolf would huff and puff and blow it right down. No, Biden’s priority is not your pockets or the price of food. Biden just wants to pacify his left-wing base which supports the abortion of innocent babies and same sex marriage.

As I turn 70 years old, I cherish normal traditional values of the beautiful 20th Century I grew up in. 2024 is without a doubt the last chance to defeat the left.

“Right is right. Left is wrong. Let the liberals hear our song.”

I am a lifelong conservative and proud of it. Maybe I will run as a Trump delegate to the convention.

The conservative call to arms starts now.

John C. Cordora

Luzerne