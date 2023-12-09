🔊 Listen to this

Nearly six months into the fiscal year, Luzerne County Community College and Pennsylvania’s 14 other community colleges have yet to receive operating funds authorized in the state’s FY 2023-24 budget. In fact, community colleges are the only public higher education institutions in Pennsylvania still awaiting state payments.

The state budget included a 2 percent operating fund increase for the community colleges, but legislation has not been passed by the General Assembly authorizing the funds to be released.

This has needlessly put our institution and the state’s other community colleges in a precarious position, forcing detrimental measures to be taken to prevent employees and students from being impacted.

At Luzerne County Community College, we have had to withdraw from cash reserves resulting in a loss of current and future interest income. The college may also need to withdraw funds restricted for capital projects, putting necessary infrastructure improvements on hold.

The loss of interest income realized by these measures will exceed the increase allocated in the state budget as early as this spring. In other words, the delay in state payments is translating into a net funding cut.

Collectively, Pennsylvania’s community colleges are the largest provider of public postsecondary education and workforce training in the commonwealth. At over 80 campus locations and sites across the state, the colleges educate over 230,000 students across all 67 counties. Luzerne County Community College serves nearly 10,000 students annually.

The students served by Pennsylvania’s community colleges come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Across the state, 42 percent of community college students are from minority or other underrepresented populations. The colleges serve more first-generation students and low-income students than any other sector of higher education.

Seventy-five percent of the community colleges’ programs align with High Priority Occupations in fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, public safety and cybersecurity. In fact, the colleges award three out of every four associate degrees in nursing in the state. The colleges also partner with over 2,100 Pennsylvania employers to address workforce needs and provide contracted training to over 87,000 workers annually.

Making this essential postsecondary education and workforce training possible for Pennsylvania is over 17,600 hardworking individuals who are employed by Pennsylvania’s community colleges, 597 of whom work at Luzerne County Community College.

It is critical that the General Assembly pass legislation authorizing release of state funds to Luzerne County Community College and the other state-funded community colleges without further delay. Our students, employer partners and employees are counting on it.

Thomas P. Leary

President, Luzerne County Community College