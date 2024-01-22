🔊 Listen to this

Recently the news has included several reports on the challenges Luzerne County Council is having staffing the two open positions on the Board of Elections.

One of the “obstacles” seems to be that if one has served at a polling place, a civic responsibility for which minimal reimbursement is provided, one is ineligible to fill a role on the board.

As someone that has served as a Judge of Elections at my local polling place for several elections (primaries, local and general) I can assure the council members that one does not complete both the training and the roughly 16-hour day for the nominal reimbursement.

It is understood that the ban on “paid” volunteers is part of the Home Rule Charter.

What is incongruous is that those who have served at the polls, and thereby have significant first-hand front-line knowledge that would be of value to the board, are barred from utilizing that knowledge to help assure the smoothest, fairest, most honest election experience possible.

Peter Wolman

Shavertown