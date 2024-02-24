🔊 Listen to this

I am writing to publicly recognize and express gratitude to the many local Emergency Response Agencies who responded to the recent fire at B’nai B’rith Apartments and the numerous social service support agencies and non-profits who assisted with the care of residents.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, a fire broke out at the B’nai B’rith Apartments at 61 E. Northampton St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The night of the fire, I witnessed the return on investment of hours of training and state-of-the-art equipment. Above all, I saw the courage of our brave men and women.

Over a dozen Emergency Response Agencies joined the lead response agency, our own Wilkes-Barre City Fire/EMS, to combat the blaze and assist in treatment and transportation of the residents to local hospitals.

With sincere gratitude, I recognize our mutual aid partners and further support from neighboring agencies.

• Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department

• Hanover Twp. Fire Department

• Plains Twp. Fire Department

• Hanover Twp. Ambulance

• Plains Twp. Ambulance

• Nanticoke EMS

• Greater Pittston Ambulance

• Back Mountain Regional Fire/EMS

• TransMed Ambulance

• Geisinger EMS

• Pennsylvania Ambulance

I am also proud of the Wilkes-Barre City Police, who ensured resident safety during the evacuation.

We are thankful to Luzerne County 911 for their professionalism in providing emergency communications during the event.

The fire displaced 146 residents. Nineteen residents were transported to the four area hospitals. Sixty-four residents were transported to the emergency shelter. The remaining 63 residents were not home at the date/time of fire or had taken shelter with family or friends.

I and my administration are grateful to the social service support agencies who assisted with the care of residents at the emergency shelter at GAR Middle School.

Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing provided initial and temporary shelter at the onset of the fire. The Wilkes-Barre Area School District allowed use of GAR Middle School as the shelter. The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army provided emergency shelter support and meals and were assisted with further support from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department and the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency. Luzerne County Transportation Authority transported the B’nai B’rth residents. Other social service agencies have continued to assist residents at the Emergency Shelter.

The immediate and organized response to the fire at B’nai B’rth Apartments is a reminder of the cooperation between the City of Wilkes-Barre and our neighboring communities, especially during emergencies. The continued efforts of the social service agencies are a testament to the care and compassion that they provide for those most in need every day and especially during times of distress.

Again, on behalf of the City of Wilkes-Barre, I extend my sincere gratitude to the responding Emergency Response Agencies and Social Service agencies for the immediate and continuing response to this event that has affected the lives of many of our residents.

Mayor George C. Brown

Wilkes-Barre City