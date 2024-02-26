🔊 Listen to this

The No. 1 choice of 2024 bipartisan Presidential Greatness Expert Survey participants was Abraham Lincoln.

Former president Donald Trump ranked 45th, dead last. Supporting this ranking, a CNN publication outlining Trump’s worst abuses of power included gross dereliction of duty facing a devastating pandemic, politically motivated suspension of crucial Ukraine military aid, megaphoning countless lies/conspiracies, politicization of the Justice Department, profiting from foreign governments, firing whistleblowers/truth-tellers, and issuing “henchmen pardons” rewarding criminality (e.g. Steve Bannon).

Our first former president to be criminally charged, Trump faces 91 counts/four trials, including masterminding/inciting an insurrection to remain in power. His election interference trial for falsifying/concealing business records to deceive 2016 voters begins March 25.

President Joe Biden was respectably ranked 14th; Ronald Reagan was 16th. Distinguished political science professors Justin Vaughn and Brandon Rottinghaus stated: “Biden’s most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor’s hands this fall.”

Furthermore, key legislative victories spotlighting Biden’s successful administration include boosting economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-overdue infrastructure overhaul, major investments in public health, climate actions and bolstering NATO/aiding Ukraine. Anti-democratically, Trump bashes NATO, praises ruthless dictators such as Putin, and strong-armed GOP Congressional legislators to sink a bipartisan, momentous Ukraine aid/U.S. southern border bill.

James Buchanan (ranked No. 44), whose governing failures preceded America’s Civil War usually ranks last. Astonishingly, even he beats Republican Party demagogue Trump, rated America’s “Worst President in History!”

Karen Baranoski

Wilkes-Barre