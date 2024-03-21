🔊 Listen to this

In 2024, in order to bring America back from the liberal disaster created by dysfunctional Joe Biden, it’s not enough to just elect Donald Trump as our president again.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, electing Trump in November must be our highest priority to remedy the economic and social damage done by Biden.

But consider this, your local and state elected officials are the foundation for our nation. Remember that it rhymes. Our local and state officials are the foundation for our nation.

Don’t be fooled by fast talking politicians who flaunt their endorsements from the so-called “powers that be.” In other words, look at who is endorsing whom. You have the crony incumbent politicians who are behind hand-picked puppets.

This is why I see Lee Ann McDermott, an honest, hard-working public servant as the best choice for state representative in the 120th district. She only wants your endorsement on primary election day, April 23.

McDermott will act in your best interest without being obligated to do special favors for the powers that be. Lee Ann McDermott is an independent thinker and business owner. As a wife of a retired military officer, Lee Ann knows what it takes to stand with America.

If you put McDermott in the state house, she will work to protect you in your house. McDermott is a hard-working lady with a tough agenda.

There is one candidate who will make our district great again. That’s Lee Ann McDermott.

She is the independent outsider who will work for the taxpayers of the 120th Legislative District.

John C. Cordora

Luzerne