I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Luzerne County manager and her staff for their exceptional efforts in hosting a viewing ceremony to honor the late Judge Jim Haggerty. Jim was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to serving his community, leaving a lasting impact on all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

As the former mayor of Kingston and chairman of the first home rule study commission, Jim worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others and make his community a better place for all. His contributions and selfless dedication to public service have touched the lives of thousands and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

The ceremony held at the courthouse was a fitting tribute to Jim’s life and achievements. The event was impeccably managed and organized, allowing attendees to pay their respects and honor the memory of a great man and civic leader in a dignified manner.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to Jim’s family, friends, and Kingston officials for their hard work and dedication in remembering and honoring Jim. Their efforts to ensure that his legacy lives on are truly commendable and serve as a testament to the impact he had on those around him.

Jim Haggerty’s contributions to Luzerne County and Kingston Borough will always be remembered and cherished. Thank you to everyone involved in organizing and participating in the viewing ceremony for honoring a remarkable individual who made a difference in the lives of so many.

Matt Mitchell

Plains Township