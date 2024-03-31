🔊 Listen to this

On Wednesday, March 27, P.J. Pribula, chairman Luzerne County Republican Party resigned due to the growing sphere of influence from radical members of a fringe group within the local Republican Party.

The, at times, ugly rhetoric seen within the local fringe group has been influenced by the MAGA extremist movement looking to divide the country and cause chaos and dysfunction in Washington (along with state and local governments), disobey election law, mock and attack people of different genders, races, creeds and orientations while hiding behind a computer screen.

Although political discussion could get heated at times, we can certainly agree to disagree while not being disagreeable. It sickened me to hear about the actions of this local fringe group.

We must recognize that we must protect the people this group attacks and that elected officials should serve the needs of everyone, regardless of party. We look for a common goal of civility and stability in government.

While some Republican elected officials and party leaders are looking to tear down, we should be looking to build up. Build up our infrastructure, education opportunities and protection of the United States and its allies abroad.

At times, it may seem like there is a lot we won’t agree on. However, I am inviting members of the Republican Party who feel like their party has abandoned them to embrace hate and divisiveness, to vote Democratic this November to help save democracy.

Thomas Shubilla

Luzerne County Democratic Chair