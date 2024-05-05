🔊 Listen to this

Every year between May 6 and 12, we celebrate National Nurses Week. During this special week, we recognize and honor the efforts of all nurses, including the 7,000+ dedicated nursing team members at Geisinger.

Being a part of Geisinger’s nursing team is something I’m proud of all year long. This week just serves as an opportunity and a reminder to publicly appreciate and thank our nurses who use their skills to positively change lives and shape the future of nursing.

This year’s National Nurses Week theme is “Nurses Make the Difference,” and it couldn’t be truer of our nurses and nursing teams at Geisinger. From their expertise to their comforting presence and passion to advance the profession, they embody the spirit of health care in every setting — the bedside, the clinic, the classroom, the helicopter, the home or the health plan.

I’d like to personally thank our nurses for their commitment to creating a culture of nursing excellence and remind them of the profound impact they have. Without their unwavering dedication, expertise and compassion, our ever-changing health care landscape would be incomplete. They continue to be the constant — the familiar and trusted face — for our patients, colleagues and communities of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

This Nurses Week, join me in honoring all our incredible nurses and our extended nursing team who are the heart and soul of our health care community. Every day, they bring attentive, compassionate and skilled care. And every day, they make a difference in their patients’ lives.

Janet Tomcavage

Geisinger executive vice president and chief nursing executive