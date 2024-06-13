🔊 Listen to this

I urge Pennsylvania legislators to fully fund our public school system. Public education is the cornerstone of a fair and just society, offering every child an equal opportunity to succeed, irrespective of their economic background. It’s disheartening to see that the influence of mega political action committees (PACs) is undermining this fundamental principle.

Take, for instance, my local state representative, Alec Ryncavage, who has already received $14,000 from such PACs. This influx of money from special interest groups raises concerns about the integrity of our democratic process and the prioritization of public education in legislative decisions. When legislators are swayed by substantial contributions from these groups, the needs of the average Pennsylvanian, especially our children, risk being overshadowed.

The state budget must address this imbalance by ensuring sufficient funding for public schools. By doing so, we can counteract the outsized influence of special interests and reaffirm our commitment to providing high-quality education for all. Fully funded public schools are essential for fostering a well-educated populace, capable of contributing positively to society and driving economic growth.

Investing in education is investing in our future. Our legislators have a responsibility to prioritize the needs of their constituents over the desires of a few wealthy donors. By fully funding our public school system, they can take a significant step toward safeguarding the democratic values and social equity that underpin our great state. Let us remind our representatives that their primary duty is to the people they serve, especially the youngest and most vulnerable among us.

Scott Cannon

Plymouth