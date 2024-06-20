🔊 Listen to this

One important thing to ponder on July 4 “Independence Day” is that the founding fathers of our country and constitution did not state this to be a day of Democrat or Republican. But a thing called independence.

The word independent is spelled out clearly in the dictionary: not ruled, controlled or supported by others. The reasons the Democrats and RHINOs alike hate Donald Trump is that he poses a direct threat to their control of the American people.

Trump, although at times speaking off-the-wall remarks, is fighting for the independence of the average American citizen. What he says is what the average American is thinking.

The so-called Washington elites who claim to be for Democracy are the ones silencing your voices when you wish to speak out about control. Do not worry about Donald Trump’s off-the-wall comments. He’s just trying to get your attention. Just remember how much better off you were when he was in the White House. Low gas prices, lower food prices, a secure southern boarder, no wars in the Ukraine or the middle east, NATO was told to pay their fair share of defense, inflation was low, our military was strong, the life of the unborn child was his priority, and the marriage protection act verified that a man should marry a woman in normal society.

If you are a traditional normal person who recognized the beautiful 20th Century, stay independent and stand with Trump in 2024. It’s our last chance to save America. 2028 will be too late.

John C. Cordora

Luzerne