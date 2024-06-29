🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania state lawmakers continue to ignore the single deadliest threat to public safety in our commonwealth: the epidemic of gun violence.

The number of deaths in the state is staggering: An average of 1,600 residents are killed by gun violence each year, according to Cease Fire PA. More than 60% of those die by suicide, and firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in our state, outpacing drug overdoses, car accidents and cancer.

As Catholic sisters, our commitment to the protection of human life is a moral imperative. We founded Nuns Against Gun Violence in April 2023 to bring together Catholic sisters and their allies to speak with a united voice about this crisis. As women of faith, we affirm the value of human life through prayer, education and advocacy for common sense, evidence-based laws to reduce and prevent gun violence.

In Pennsylvania, we represent multiple congregations with thousands of sisters and associate members.

Three critical bills have passed the Pennsylvania House, all with bipartisan support, life-saving measures that in no way prevent law-abiding citizens from purchasing or owning firearms. But Sen. Lisa Baker has refused to hold a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We encourage everyone to join us in urging her to allow the measures to move forward.

Silence and inaction are not acceptable and our faith compels us to speak out for the sanctity of life. This is especially poignant in June, Gun Violence Awareness month, when we mourn the victims and survivors including on Wear Orange days. Don’t let their lives have been lost in vain.

Put the guns down. Nobody is winning.

Sr. Joyce Bell, IHM

Sr. Lucille Brislin, RSM

Sr. Suzanne Gallagher, RSM

Sr. Catherine Glackin, IHM

Sr. Patricia Millen, OSF

Sr. Carol Anne Smith, HM

Sr. Carol Stenger, CDP