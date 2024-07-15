The sun sets over the Susquehanna River on Friday as The Unforgettable Fire plays the large crowd into the weekend. Times Leader File Photo

Editor:

The free outdoor concert program sponsored by ‘Visit Luzerne County’ which is headed by former Music Editor of the Times Leader, Alan K. Stout, hit a high note with an excellent all-around performance from ‘The Unforgettable Fire.” The location along the somewhat new River Commons is helping utilize the creation of the Wilkes-Barre waterfront that was part of a revitalizing project lead by Luzerne County.

It was also about 20 years ago that a public “future shaping forum” was held at the Kirby Center. I suggested that a good way to bring people downtown would be to hold a “Battle of the Bands” to showcase local talent. The idea was adopted and for many years the “Battle of the Bands” was a big hit with young people. The meeting leaders also embraced the “College Town” idea that helped court Barnes & Noble into making a College Bookstore part of their new location in the old Woolworth Building on South Main Street.

— Mario Fiorucci, Sugar Notch