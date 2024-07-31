🔊 Listen to this

Editor,

I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the recent vote on House Bill 2137. This legislation, aimed at establishing the Maternal and Newborn Supply Kit program, was unfortunately voted against by our representative, Alex Ryncavage. This bill is designed to support new mothers and their babies by providing essential supplies crucial for the first few weeks post-delivery.

Each kit contains postpartum supplies such as maternity pads, ice packs, witch hazel, medicated hemorrhoidal wipes, nipple cream and nursing pads. For newborns, the kit includes a thermometer, nasal aspirator, vitamin D3, diaper rash cream, receiving blankets, onesies, pajamas, socks, diapers, wipes and more. Additionally, the kit provides valuable information about federal programs and benefits, helping to build a foundation of trust and support for further service connections.

The Newborn Supply Kit program, modeled after successful initiatives in other countries, is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the nonprofit organization Baby to Be. The program is currently being piloted in Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico, where families in participating hospitals and community-based organizations receive these kits.

Given the comprehensive nature of these kits and their potential to significantly aid new mothers and their infants, I am baffled as to why anyone would vote against this legislation. This vote demonstrates a clear lack of support for women’s issues and the needs of new families.

As we approach the Nov. 5 election, I urge everyone to consider the importance of electing representatives who genuinely care about and support women’s issues. Alex Ryncavage’s vote against HB 2137 is a stark reminder of where his priorities lie, and it is crucial that we choose leaders who will work to enhance, not hinder, support for women and families in our community.

— Deborah Williams, Plymouth