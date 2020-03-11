Biden criticizing himself when he blasts Trump’s budget

Joe Biden claims that the Trump administration’s proposed federal budget would over time cut Medicare by nearly $1 trillion dollars and Medicaid by a quarter trillion dollars.

But an article by Politifact exposes these as not cuts but rather a reduction in the path spending would have been on. This is about slowing the growth of these programs. Slowing the growth of Medicare is an approach President Barack Obama advanced in his last two budgets.

Importantly, President Obama’s changes raised some premiums for beneficiaries and lowered payments to health care providers and insurances companies, some of which were also put into increased premiums for beneficiaries.

So, whenever Joe Biden blames President Trump for so called cuts, he indicts himself because of his involvement as vice president, and we know how supportive he was of then President Obama.

He supported those policies then. But a change of heart by former vice president Joe Biden is nothing new, just what has come to be expected given his change on so many issues over the years.

Some of the reductions to Medicare would be moved out of the Medicare Fund into the General Fund Budget but the programs would still be funded. These are extra payments to hospitals that serve a lot of uninsured patients and funds for teaching hospitals.

Other proposed savings in Medicare would be from medical liability laws, drug regulation and other elements that lie outside of Medicare. Those wouldn’t curtail Medicare services but could result in Medicare cost savings, according to news source Politifact.

James U. Sinclair

Wright Township