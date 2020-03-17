Your view: Numbers just don’t add up for WBA

A Wilkes Barre Area School District Facebook post claims that the SOS facilities and financial plan will cost a total of $168 million, not including interest.

It goes onto say that the new high school currently being built will only cost $121 million, and then asks taxpayers to do the math.

We at SOS did the math. The 40-year cost of the new high school could reach a half billion dollars for a school isolated from neighborhoods, a strip/deep mined property, coal ash and industrial waste dump.

A public school has never been built on top of a highly contaminated site in Pennsylvania, and five other states forbid a public school near a contaminated site.

And, the district not only paid five times the lowest assessed value for the property. They are spending millions to reclaim the land, the responsibility of the seller by state law.

There I did the math.

The alternate SOS plan could with interest reach $300 million over a 40-year period. It maintains the neighborhood schools favored by Pennsylvania Department of Education and nine board members. It eliminates the need to bus 2,000 students to a contaminated site.

Restored GAR and Meyers high schools properly maintained would have a forever shelf life. The educational benefits for the students we serve as per the scholarly research, PFM and the district’s own half million-dollar study would be far superior.

Financially, it saves a hundred million over the WBA plan. The bottom line is that in a district with a 76% poverty rate, underfunded by $33 million a year, a half billion dollars cost for only 2,400 students, leaving 4,600 deficit is not acceptable.

Richard A. Holodick

President, Save Our Schools

Wilkes Barre