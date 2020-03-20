Your view: Support modernization of Notary Law

The Lenten Period began Wednesday and ends on April 11. With that in mind, I would like to advance a few ideas about it.

The ideas, concepts, dictums, prescriptions, statutes, laws, commandments and virtually everything that passes through our minds informs us how we see the world we live in.

Our worldview then creates a script of where we see ourselves in the universe and how we live our lives, to our detriment or our good. Therefore, it is vitally necessary to examine carefully what we choose to accept as we sift through all these sources and develop a way of living.

Do we pick a way that leads to self doubt, ruin and destruction or do we choose the better way that leads to a happy, fulfilling life? The lucky ones, they choose a sound doctrinal faith.

Some of these, strictly on faith can have a come-to-Jesus moment in their lives. They sing “I need no other argument, I need no other plea. It is enough that Jesus died and that He died for me”, from that famous old hymn “My Faith Hath found A Resting Place.”

Others, to be won over, may first need to be reasoned into the fact that God is necessary from a philosophical, logical point of view showing we are contingent. That is to say, He is the Creator and we are His created beings. Science has proven the universe had it’s origin 15 billion years ago, plus or minus, therefore, there was an Originator. Since nothing comes from nothing, it logically follows, that some entity created the universe.

There are laws governing the universe and therefore a Law-Giver.

Having accepted this, Christology can be grasped. We can choose death or choose life. With Easter soon upon us, this we can do. John 3:17 says, “For God sent “not” His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved”.

Follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance as you pray, accepting Christ as your Savior and then go on to live a Christ centered life filled with joy, peace, contentment and fulfillment. Why would one choose any other courseto follow?

James U. Sinclair

Wright Township, PA