Your view: Times have changed, and not for the better

March 27, 2020 Times Leader Letters

It is getting harder and harder to have a conversation with people these days.

I was brought up being taught to use knowledge and common sense in every facet of life. Today those who know what common sense is and use it are dwindling, and those that are taking their place not having any knowledge of those qualities there is little to talk about.

They do not know what a Bumper Jack was or how to use it. In fact, few know how to elevate a car in order to use the donut we went to a coffee shop to enjoy. As for asking us leftovers to Skype makes us think you have a speech impediment.

Not sure if I am getting my point across, but I am starting to think things are changing and I can’t see the improvement . It seems like trust, honesty, valor, dedication, morals, dependability, compassion and so many things that measured a person have faded, and today greed and the ideal of always one upping the other guy has replaced them.

You can’t even depend on having a fair fight for fear of being shot in a drive by.

John T Banks

Wilkes-Barre