Your view: Andrew Cuomo becomes ombudsman

“Ombudsman” was a word formed or found in the late 1950s, It didn’t, however, acquire currency until the early 1970s, when the need for its application became obvious.

It is the position, elected or otherwise, that will fill the gap between a higher and lower agency of governance (often in the county and/or region of an individual state), where things have fallen through the cracks and little is getting done.

The need is again apparent at the national level for ombudpersons. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has answered that call: to help “the rubber meet the road.”

His previous reputation was that he was hard to get along with, and not just for Republicans. Democrats often couldn’t, or wouldn’t, communicate easily with him – and dismissed him as hard-headed – and to Republicans he seemed to be smugly arrogant. In three elections, however, they were left in the dust. So there was something there, brewing and building, and now we know what it was.

At 62 years of age, he has put aside forever, it seems, any presidential ambition. He thinks he can be more helpful elsewhere; this is how a servant reasons.

He also believes that Joe Biden, with his unselfish and mature and positive attitude, will provide a framework for creative people to work together in this most challenging of times.

Richard J. Yost

So. Abington Twp.