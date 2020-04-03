Your view: Wolf was wrong to veto HB 1100

Gov. Tom Wolf’s leadership during this difficult time has set an example for neighboring states. When he ordered the shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses and implemented a stay-at-home order, other governors quickly followed suit. However, on natural gas manufacturing legislation, Wolf and another Mid-Atlantic governor took two completely different courses of action.

Wolf vetoed House Bill 1100 which would establish the Energy and Fertilizer Manufacturing Tax Credit. Two days before, Gov. Justice in West Virginia signed House Bill 4019, the Downstream Natural Gas Manufacturing Tax Credit Act of 2020, into law.

Both bills provide a tax credit to companies that promote construction and manufacturing jobs in their respective states. Nonetheless, it is insulting to minimize these bills as only tax credits when they offer so much more before the tax credits even go into effect. First comes the economic investment, then the creation of family-supporting jobs, and finally the tax credit when manufacturing begins.

Contrary to the inflated taxpayer cost from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, a realistic tax incentive for the size of the projects being discussed in Pennsylvania looks more like $6.6 million per year. The larger and more immediate financial impact of these bills is economic growth.

With working families bearing a brunt of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, House Bill 1100 gives hope when they need it most. While this veto is disappointing, it is not the end for House Bill 1100. Combating COVID-19 needs to take precedence, but legislative and labor support will be here for House Bill 1100 when COVID-19 is behind us.

Anthony Seiwell

Business Manager of the Laborers’ District Council of Eastern Pennsylvania