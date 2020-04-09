Your view: Haas reminds voters to consider him in congressional race

My name is Harry Haas, and I am a Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress in the 8th district, which covers all of Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties and most of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

I have the misfortune of running a campaign in the middle of a pandemic, but the opportunity to provide real leadership in D.C. for our area is great.

As a full-time public school teacher, I know what it means to bring diverse people together in order to reach a goal. As a three-term Luzerne County councilman, I know what it means to examine where every dollar is spent and where to cut the waste. As a husband and father of two from Kingston, I know what it means to be calm in the storm and forge ahead.

Pennsylvania has moved the primary to June 2, and in the meantime I am asking Republicans across NEPA to weigh my background and accomplishments and to consider me to represent you in the general election against Matt Cartwright, who has consistently supported hyper-liberal causes and its leadership in Washington.

These times require partnership among different levels of government and not mandates from on high. As your congressman, I will never support federal mandates that often cripple county and municipal governments. There is an immediate opportunity to keep money in taxpayer pockets by eliminating the Rain Tax in Luzerne County and preventing it in Lackawanna. Similarly, as we climb out of this emergency, we need to have an immediate plan in place to help businesses safely open their doors. Even with government loans and stimulus money, they can not afford to be shuttered for long.

As your congressman, I pledge to continue my time in public service as one who is very reasonable, yet I am unwilling to tolerate agendas that destroy savings, businesses and lives.

Please view our campaign site online at www.HarryHaasForCongress.com or on Facebook at Harry Haas for Congress.

Harry Haas

Kingston