A word about our Pennsylvania National Guard

Our Pennsylvania National Guard, under the leadership of Major General Anthony J. Carrelli, has been highly active in helping and supporting Pennsylvanians during this crisis. To name just a few of the National Guard activities:

• Pennsylvania National Guard members personally and individually drove home the 39 Pennsylvanians who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship when they returned home at the Harrisburg Airport from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

• Guard members were activated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to support a food bank in Pittsburgh.

• The Guard has provided logistical support to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

• The Guard has set up and staffed FEMA medical stations in Delaware County and a medical station in Chester County.

• The Guard has transported cots and other medical equipment from FEMA locations to areas of need throughout the commonwealth.

• The Guard also supports a testing center in Montgomery County.

Additionally, they have set up the PNG Joint Emergency Operations Center and all three of its geographic emergency response management centers, the same ones used for storms and other state emergencies.

Our Pennsylvania National Guard is doing all this and more while also continuing to train for future deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and other stations throughout the world.

Fort Indiantown Gap, the home of our Pennsylvania National Guard, is also prepared to respond to any increased needs this crisis requires.

Our National Guard is with us to help. Guard members live in our communities. All constituents of the 9th Congressional District should be proud to have this important facility and the PNG members as part of our district. All Pennsylvanians and Americans should say thank you for their service. They have one mission. It is to help us all. Pennsylvanians should feel safe and secure knowing we have these great Americans so willing to sacrifice and serve us; in war, peace, and in a crisis.

HOOAH, Pennsylvania National Guard!

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser

R-Dallas