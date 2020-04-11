Your view: Diocese of Scranton wrong to cut teachers’ salaries

As a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, I owe a great deal to the teachers who helped me to become the person I am today. The teachers of the Diocese of Scranton do what they do with incredible grace and dignity for significantly less than their public school counterparts and, often, with advanced degrees that dwarf the qualifications of the same.

One does not become a Catholic school teacher to be wealthy. It is clear to anyone who attended any of the area schools that these teachers are serving a cause greater than themselves.

I have looked on with pride as these teachers, with little notice, quickly and professionally pivoted to online learning, all while inevitably dealing with their own struggles around the current COVID-19 crisis.

How has the diocese rewarded their faithful and dedicated service? With a 10% pay cut.

Tuition is still being paid. Teachers are still teaching. And the diocese rewards their most dedicated staff members with a pay cut.

We have seen no mention of the bishop foregoing his salary or of the area pastors doing the same. The burden seems to be placed squarely on the shoulders of the overworked and underpaid teachers whose labor the diocese relies on to keep its schools functioning at the level of quality expected of them.

This is, sadly, another shameful act on the diocese’s part where they put the needs of the youth on the back burner. This is a time when the diocese should be helping its teachers and not harming them.

Worse, it is evidence that your contribution to the Diocesan Annual Appeal will support mismanagement of the schools as its bishop lives in the luxury and its priests never have to worry about a missed meal while its teachers are forced to work part-time jobs in retail to support themselves and their families.

Support your local parish. Your dollars in the collection basket keep the lights on and the heating bill paid. However, seriously reconsider any contribution that will benefit the diocese directly. The diocese has shown that the only thing it is capable of doing without intense lay scrutiny is making more victims.

Tim Olivieri

Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 2003