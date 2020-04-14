Your view: The unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19

None of the experts understand why it took until March 27 for our president to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order GM to build the much-needed ventilators.

The DPA was passed because when we are at war (fighting the virus is a war) production and distribution of necessary equipment must be coordinated by our federal government.

President Trump says the federal government is not a “shipping clerk,” but that’s exactly what it must be during times like this. Instead of distributing supplies and equipment purchased overseas, our government is selling them to private companies. Then the states and hospitals must compete against one another to make the purchases at inflated prices. This is not the intention of the DPA.

Our president didn’t want the passengers on the cruise ship off the California coast to come on land because that would increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. To say Mr. Trump has his priorities upside-down would be an understatement. Many wonder if that’s why he didn’t used the DPA to have more test kits made, because that would have caused the number of COVID-19 cases to increase here in our country.

Now our doctors and nurses on the front line may get the coronavirus because there are not enough masks and other safety equipment. Instead of calling the crisis a “hoax” back in February, he should have listened to the advice or our intelligence agencies on Jan. 6 and began preparing us for what was to come.

Our president joins presidents Herbert Hoover and James Buchanan as being an inept leader in a time of crisis. Under the DPA, the president has the authority to order certain companies to produce equipment and supplies at an agreed upon price. Then the government is supposed to distribute the goods to where they are needed most. In other words, the federal government is supposed to be a “shipping clerk,” contrary to what Mr. Trump said. He should stop giving advice during the briefings and let the experts do the talking. The briefings should be a public service, not part of Trump’s reelection campaign.

Joe Czarneck

Dallas