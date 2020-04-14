Your view: The unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19

April 14, 2020 Times Leader Letters

As we all struggle to survive the spread of Covid-19, I would like to shed light on a group of essential workers who I believe are under appreciated.

Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, cashiers and delivery personnel are risking their health every day as they come to work to keep local pharmacies open, providing vital prescription medications to our community. I would like to express a deep appreciation to my team; without these incredibly hard-working and loyal employees our store would never survive the Corona crisis.

The Wyoming Valley is such a special and distinctive area. We have so many tight knit communities with residents who are firmly loyal to the businesses of those communities. I am confident that I can speak for my fellow owners of independent pharmacies and express a huge thank you to our wonderful and dedicated employees, as well as the devoted customers who allow us to serve them every day.

James Gaudino R.Ph.

Cooks Pharmacy of Kingston.