Your view: We should be thankful we have Trump in this troubled time

Trump’s leadership, inept during COVID-19 crisis? Let’s correct the record on a few things.
None of the experts understand why it took so long for President Trump to act. Who are these experts? Leftist TV hack lawyers and doctors paraded out by a leftist news media?
He wont listen to scientists or doctors and he does his own thing says anonymous sources close to the president. Trump lies and people die. It’s the same leftist cry since the day he came down the escalator in Trump Tower. Would it have made sense if he shut down the country while the WHO, CDC, Dr. Fauci and company were telling him there was nothing to worry about in January? Can you imagine the headlines?
Orange man bad, right? It’s a tough job being a Monday morning quarterback.
He called the virus a “hoax.” If you believe this, then you believe that he mocked a disabled reporter and obstructed a phony Russia investigation.
Let’s be honest. President Trump can’t do anything right in the eyes of a hateful leftist media, but thank God for President Trump. Not sure who else could have handled this amount of abuse for three years straight and then have a worldwide pandemic dumped on to their to do list.
Chris Novrocki
Mountain Top