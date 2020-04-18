Your view: Trump failing nation on COVID-19 fight

President Trump sights the stock market as a kind of report card on his leadership. He uses the Dow as a benchmark of the confidence the country has in his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He is failing.

During his angry, daily press conferences he rants at the country and looks for scapegoats. Recently, he asserted that the office of the president during this pandemic had total control over states rights. Then his position was that he could bequeath his power to the states. And finally and more realistically, that he will provide support and council to the states.

People are becoming uneasy about social distancing. The voices are becoming louder to ease up on restrictions imposed on gathering for business and prayer. The country craves normalcy. Now more than ever we need a leader guiding us and instead we have Trump. Instead of calming the storm, he adds to it. Instead of educating and informing his fellow citizens, he has daily press briefings filled with lies and misinformation.

For over a month we have heard about testing. First he explained that the the testing “cupboards were bare.” Is it even possible to have a test for a novel disease? Then we heard that we had enough tests for all that needed a test. Then we heard that great tests would be shipped out in the millions. Finally, we heard that we had tested more people then any one else in the world. And now we know that there were never enough tests and that without them we are playing Russian Roulette with our lives.

Let’s take council from our great scientists. The next time I need the opinion of a doctor, I will not be calling my state representative. And the next time my state representative needs the opinion of a scientist, I pray he/she doesn’t call the president.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre