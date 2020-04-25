Your view: Time for Pelosi to get to work

Just like Nero did, Nancy Pelosi is fiddling while Rome burns.
She is sitting at home eating chocolate ice cream instead of calling the House into session to vote on a badly needed $250,000,000 increase to a tranche of money to reopen small businesses before they fail.
It’s one of her usual political stunts to hold up the federal government in an attempt to get issues stuffed into the bill that aren’t relative to the problem at hand. All she needs is a mask.
It’s way past time to replace her. We need a Republican majority in the House of Representatives this fall. Speaker Pelosi is beholden to a liberal/progressive agenda that is bad for our country and against much of what it stands for.
While she’s at it, she should ask for a pay cut for House members like many CEO’s and executives are taking till our ship of state stabilizes!
James U. Sinclair
Wright Township