Your view: Time to take a stand against racism in America

June 3, 2020 Times Leader Letters

Systemic racism in this nation is as old as our Declaration of Independence.

The United States of America was built on the backs of hundreds of thousands of African slaves. Something that used to be considered “OK” until it wasn’t. We had to fight a war to win that one.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that African-Americans finally achieved “equality” in the eyes of the law, as segregation was no longer considered “OK.” Decades of protest were used to win that one.

Now we see the same system of oppression happening once again. The black population of the USA is only 13% of all people, yet victims of fatal police shootings are 23% black. Now that we’re finally not considering this to be something “OK” decades too late.

Minority communities are fed up. The Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation are a natural reaction to centuries of oppression and neglect.

Simply stating support for a movement is never going to be and never has been enough. It is our duty as Americans to stand up, call out and demand a change in our systems.

To quote the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Wake up America, it’s never too late to seek justice.

Mikel Salas-Warner

Wilkes-Barre