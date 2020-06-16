Your view: Trump campaign ad’s claims are absurd

June 16, 2020 Times Leader Letters

A recent political ad being aired in support of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign claims that fossil fuels extraction industries (fracking and coal mining) account for 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.

This amounts to over 10% of all full-time employment in PA. The claim is absurd, which is not surprising given the tendency of both Trump and the fracking industry to advance their cause through blatant lies.

David Wasilewski

Hunlock Creek