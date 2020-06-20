Your View: Support those who have built this country

June 19, 2020 Times Leader Letters

Our forefathers (including George Washington) laid a foundation for this great United States of America, more than 200 years ago. Every person and event since then has built the country into what it is today.

The result is a nation that everyone in the world wants to live in. Every other country is envious of our success.

Why then, does anyone (native born or immigrated) think it’s their “place” to deny the history – and to judge it?

Each person’s personality is the sum total of all their experiences and influences. Countries are the same. Would you tear up your grandmother’s picture because she was flawed? So … don’t presume you can do that to our country.

Additionally, if the type of people who deface and remove our history could build us something better, maybe I’d be interested. But, that’s doubtful. Instead of using the advantages this country offers, they concentrate on its imperfections. This type of person is rarely successful. I’d be foolish to trust them to improve my country. They only seem interested in tearing it down.

It’s up to the those who see America for her greatness to stand up for our history – all of it.

Carol A Zielinski

Harveys Lake, Pa