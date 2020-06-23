Your view: Defense of Columbus was wrong

June 22, 2020 Times Leader Letters

On June 18, Christopher Calore wrote descriptively in defense of a man of faith, Christopher Columbus. I don’t know Mr. Calore, but what he wrote about is very similar to what I studied years ago in school and what many of my teacher friends have taught more recently.

As I have become more aware of systemic racism and how it has influenced all aspects of society, even churches, I see Mr. Calore’s defense as a wrong that was perpetrated for centuries.

I don’t doubt that Christopher Columbus was a man of faith. I just see in his (and other well known explorers/conquerors) racism. The fact that the Church promulgated these racist practices doesn’t make the church bad. It reminds us that it is made up of humans who can make serious and harmful mistakes that need to be corrected.

The defacing of a statue that can easily be cleaned doesn’t equate with the loss of human life that can’t be replaced.

To understand this situation more thoroughly, reading about The Doctrine of Discovery is helpful.

S. Mary Ellen Brody, RSM

Dallas