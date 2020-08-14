Your view: TV ad wrong about Biden and fracking

August 13, 2020 Times Leader Letters

A current TV advertisement features a man called Shawn who complains that Joe Biden’s desire to phase out fracking will result in losses of jobs.

Assuming Shawn’s current employment depends upon existing fracking operations, this fear of his is unfounded. It is highly unlikely that sites where fracking is underway would be affected. Existing sites would be grandfathered in as immune from any ban.

Biden’s position makes him a rebel within his own party. Recall how (then) Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell rolled out the red carpet to the frackers. Recall how the Pennsylvania Democratic Party derailed Joe Sestak’s campaign for nomination to run for U.S. senator in 2016. This was likely due to Sestak’s call for a ban on fracking.

Plenty of damage has already been done due to the exploitation of the Marcellus shale. There are plans to exploit the Utica shale, a deposit of natural gas that lies roughly two to three times as deep as the Marcellus. In order to extract gas from the Utica, drilling deeper wells means applying much greater pressures and using much larger amounts of liquid doused with toxic chemicals. There would be much bigger problems.

The TV ad ends with the absurd assertion that 10% of all jobs in Pennsylvania depend upon fracking. Yes, there are people earning good-sized paychecks, because Pennsylvania –unlike New York State where fracking has been banned— has chosen the politically expedient path where homes, health and the environment are jeopardized in order to pursue economic goals.

Joe Biden has the courage to speak to an inconvenient truth.

David Wasilewski

Hunlock Creek