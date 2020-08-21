Your view: When will the lying end?

August 20, 2020 Times Leader Letters

We all know that people don’t always tell the truth, especially politicians.

But never in all my years, and there are many, have I heard so many lies from so many. It’s been found that this administration has made in the vicinity of 20,000 false or misleading claims since being in office. There are way too many to mention but standouts include tax returns, payment for the wall, creating the best health care system ever, affairs with other women and mail in voting.

Then there are the lies from many who back this administration, some being members of congress and other close associates who are pardoned before any punishment. Now, through various PACs, the TV is flooded with political ads saying that Joe Biden is against fracking (false), against funding for the police, (false) and against God (false). One falsehood that just boggles the mind is that if we elect a Democratic government we will turn into a socialist society and eventually end up like Venezuela. Nothing could be further from the truth.

It is amazing to me that people continue to support this administration after all of this lying. We can only hope that before this election, people will understand what is fact and what is fiction and they cast their vote based on fact. The key word here is hope. That is all we have left to end the lying.

Steve Babczak

Drums