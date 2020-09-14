Your view: Be sure to turn out for Trump on Nov. 3

Never in the history of the United States of America has there been a national election more important to the traditional survival of this nation.
The left-wing radical left is now better known as the Joe Biden candidacy, which has been hijacked by the domestic terrorists who are blowing up our cities and shooting our police officers.
If Biden should win in November, America will transition to a western socialist state, and will pledge allegiance to China and Islam. The right-wing Christians must stand firm in their belief of God and country.
The main stream fake news media refers to terror in our streets as “peaceful protests.” One of the biggest lies in modern history. These are not peaceful people
Our European ancestors built this great country. These domestic terrorists are burning it down. President Trump calls them for what they are. It doesn’t matter if you are not in love with Trump, but he is the last man standing to put these maniacs in their place.
Pennsylvania is a very critical tally in the overall electoral college vote. You must show up for President Trump on Nov. 3.
Make sure you are registered. Call the Luzerne County voter registration office to be an active voter by Oct. 3 (the deadline to register).
Before the pandemic, Trump gave America the strongest economy in 50 years. He will do it again. Remember, Obama and Biden gave America a recession without a virus.
Wake up and don’t listen to Biden’s lies.
Biden as been in Washington for 47 years and claims to have all the answers now. Wake up, and wake up fast.
John C. Cordora
Luzerne Borough