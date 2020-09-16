Your view: We all need God in our lives

July 30, 2020
What Black Lives Matter means to me.
• In 1619, the first African people are transported to the Jamestown settlement in Virginia as slaves.
• Throughout the 1700s, it’s estimated that 6 to 7 million African people were enslaved in America.
• From 1770 to 1804, the Northern States slowly abolished slavery; however, this “peculiar institution” remained vital in the South.
• In 1789, the newly ratified United States Constitution established slaves as 3/5 of a person for taxing purposes.
• In 1860, there were 4 million slaves, accounting for 1/3 of the total population.
• Marriage between male and female slaves was not allowed; however, slave owners encourage couples to have children for the purpose of increasing their ownership.
• On Sept. 22,1862, Abraham Lincoln “freed” the slaves via the Emancipation Proclamation.
• From April 12, 1861, to April 9, 1865, the nation was engaged in a Civil War
• On April 9, 1865, the Southern Confederacy surrendered thus ending the war and making slavery illegal throughout the (re)United States.
• On Dec. 18, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified. Slavery was no more.
• However, almost immediately the defeated Southern States began formulating Jim Crow laws. These laws mandated total racial segregation. Blacks were completely disenfranchised and had to abide by this segregation or risk severe punishment or death.
• The Jim Crow laws governed the Black lives from the 1870s up until the Civil Right Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
• After 345 years of total oppression to the Black culture, it’s time to realize the horror and fear instilled in Black society. Join with all our brothers and sisters to right these wrongs and support Black Lives Matter.
Gary Zavacki
Exeter