Your view: We all need God in our lives

September 16, 2020 Times Leader Letters

As I sit and ponder the COVID-19 pandemic, the tornadoes, the hurricanes and the sadness in our world today, I have found much delight in Mary Therese Biebel and her husband Mary Guydish’s test kitchen with great pictures of wonderful heart-warming recipes.

Also I have found not very many words in the newspaper or the news media about God, who is our only salvation. Without God in our life, we can never succeed or overcome all the obstacles that have become so overwhelming.

Please let us all take a moment to pray to God in thanksgiving to him for our lives and normalcy in our life.

Alma Berlot

Luzerne County