Your view: Biden would turn back clock to first days of Roe v. Wade

Electing Joe Biden would turn the calendar back 47 years, to the time when the U.S. Supreme Court first handed down the tragic abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.
Biden has flip-flopped and now opposes the time-tested Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding of abortion except in the rare cases of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Research clearly indicates that abortions rise dramatically when they are funded by our hard-earned tax dollars.
In sharp contrast, President Donald J. Trump has consistently and courageously fought against tax dollars being used for abortion. He has also appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who will fairly interpret the Constitution, rather than making pro-abortion law from the bench.
For the health and safety of preborn babies and their mothers, America needs to re-elect President Trump.
Maria V. Gallagher
PAC Director, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation
Harrisburg